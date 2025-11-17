USMNT: Sebastian Berhalter hopes to "inspire a nation" at 2026 FIFA World Cup

It’s a moment forever etched into US men’s national team history: Landon Donovan scoring a 91st-minute game-winner against Algeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup to book a spot in the tournament knockout stages.

“Growing up, just to have that feeling. It was something pretty special.”

“It kind of sparked a lot for me, honestly,” the Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder shared with Club & Country in Tampa ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Uruguay (7 pm ET | TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Peacock; Universo).

“Hopefully, we can do that for kids all around the U.S.”

“You can’t even put it into words,” Berhalter said about the possibility of representing his country on home soil in the world’s biggest sporting event. “There’s only a select few people who’ve ever played a home World Cup. So, to be able to do that and hopefully inspire a nation and do what I had done for me as a kid, you know, Landon scoring that goal.

Sixteen years later, the USMNT will have a chance to make another generational impact when co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

"So, whatever the role is, that’s kind of where I’m at. I want to be a guy who pushes the team forward."

"Whatever the team needs me to do, whether it’s coming in for 10 minutes and playing right winger, there’s no problem with that," Berhalter said of his personal expectations with the USMNT. "For me, it’s about going out there and representing something a lot bigger than yourself.

After making his international debut during a June friendly against Switzerland, Berhalter has earned eight caps, helping the USMNT to a runner-up finish at this year's Concacaf Gold Cup .

The 24-year-old has parlayed a career 2025 season with the Whitecaps into a prominent role under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Needless to say, Berhalter wants to be a part of the historic occasion next summer.

MLS Cup quest

As a 2025 MLS All-Star and Best XI selection, Berhalter is all but guaranteed to be involved for Vancouver's biggest test to date in this year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: The Whitecaps host LAFC on Saturday in a star-studded Western Conference Semifinal clash (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).

A sell-out crowd at BC Place will watch Berhalter, Thomas Müller & Co. take on Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and the Black & Gold for a spot in the Western Conference Final.

"I think honestly we both have... a very competitive spirit," Berhalter said of his budding relationship with Müller, who joined the 'Caps in August following a legendary 17-year spell at Bayern Munich. "... We just kind of get each other going, and it's fun.