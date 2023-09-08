USMNT's quest to "change soccer in America forever" begins in St. Louis

What’s old is new again for the US men’s national team , as well as St. Louis.

The Yanks want to make history at the 2026 World Cup they’ll co-host – under the leadership of their once and future head coach – and this week they’re taking one of their first formal steps in that direction in the spiritual home of soccer in the United States.

In the leadup to Saturday’s international friendly vs. Uzbekistan at St. Louis CITY SC’s CITYPARK (5:30 pm ET | TNT, Telemundo), they trotted out a new mantra to reflect it.

“We set out on a mission four years ago to change the way the world views American soccer,” midfielder Weston McKennie told reporters on Thursday, “and now our motto is to change soccer in America forever.”

There’s symbolism galore to that message in that locale.

Saturday marks Gregg Berhalter’s first game back at the helm after more than half a year of limbo under two interim bosses. That oft-repeated first phrase cited by McKennie became intrinsically attached to Berhalter’s leadership through the 2022 World Cup cycle, and the second one seems likely to follow suit as the coach seeks to build on his first four years in charge without letting things go stale.

“There's been a lot of good work in building our identity both on and off the field, and we want to continue that,” Berhalter told reporters when unveiling his roster for this month’s camp, which continues with a match vs. Oman at Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field on Tuesday.