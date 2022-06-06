USMNT raise collective voice on gun violence: “We want to be a team that takes action”

The US men’s national team is a wildly diverse group hailing from across the United States and beyond. A wide range of ethnic heritages are represented among the current player pool and upwards of a dozen players recently called up are or were also eligible to represent other nations via their ancestry.

That’s a key element in what’s noteworthy about their detailed statement , released ahead of their 0-0 friendly draw with Uruguay on Sunday, urging members of Congress to advance any and all of the legislation currently being proposed to address the country’s skyrocketing rates of gun violence .

Today we are sending this letter to every member of Congress pleading with them to act and help end gun violence. #BetheChange #DontLookAway pic.twitter.com/KWb5Eb1Z0K

“With legislation being considered in the coming days in the House and Senate, we implore you to stand with the majority of Americans who support stronger gun laws,” read one passage from the letter.

“Those who have lost their lives to senseless gun violence – and their families and friends that are left grieving – are very much in our thoughts and prayers,” noted another. “But like the all-too-often moments of silence that we use at our matches to honor the victims, our thoughts and prayers won’t solve this problem.”

The USMNT also wore orange armbands to express their support for action on gun violence, and head coach Gregg Berhalter opened his postgame press conference in Kansas City with extended praise for his players’ expression on the issue.

“Starting outside of soccer, just really proud of the entire group today for the letter that was sent to everyone in Congress calling them to action,” said Berhalter. “It's sometimes it's easy to get caught up in our little world and what we're doing, and you forget about what's happening in the outside world, but this group certainly didn't do that. And you saw the letter and the orange armbands and you know, everyone's just tired of it. It's good that this group is asking for action and asking people to make change and ‘be the change’ is something we've been part of for a while now, and this is just applying it in another area.