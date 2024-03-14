USMNT Nations League roster finds middle ground: "Situations change so quickly"

“This is a group we selected to help us be successful in this window and we expect it to change moving forward, and the guys know that. And the guys know that they have to perform when they're with us, and there's an onus to perform and change your situation when you’re at your club if it's not going well.”

“The thing about it is, situations change so quickly and it's really not about permanent conditions,” he later added, alluding to a recent read of Arsene Wenger’s 2020 book, “Wenger: My Life and Lessons in Red and White” and lessons he’s taken from it.

“One thing I'll say on record is that this selection, this group in March is obviously not a permanent group,” said Berhalter, who earlier in the afternoon called this “the hardest roster that we've ever had to pick, based on the players in form at their clubs and performing at high levels” as it was unveiled live on CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League broadcast. “This is not going to be the group guaranteed moving forward until [World Cup] 2026. And that's an important distinction. Any player, any time, has the opportunity to get to play their way onto the team.

Yet whether they’re in this latest squad or not, playing regularly at club level or not, in top form or not, eligible players who can help the USMNT will be considered, and sooner or later called up.

The likes of Zack Steffen , Brandon Vazquez, Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright have reason to feel disappointed about missing out on this month’s camp, which will convene in the Dallas/Fort Worth area next week ahead of a CNL semifinal clash with Jamaica at AT&T Stadium on March 21.

While he didn’t explicitly shout out seminal Ghanaian group Marijata, the US men’s national team coach channeled one of their best-known songs as he discussed his roster selections for the Concacaf Nations League finals on Wednesday afternoon:

Key faces

That helps explain why Gio Reyna and his attacking gifts are on this roster despite playing in just three games, for a total of 38 minutes, for Nottingham Forest since joining the English side on loan from Borussia Dortmund in January, compared to someone like Wright, who’s scored 14 goals and seven assists for Coventry City to keep the Sky Blues in the Championship’s promotion playoff race. Hence defensive-midfield linchpin Tyler Adams returns for the first time since the 2022 World Cup, despite having only just returned to first-team action with Bournemouth earlier in the day after a long layoff due to a persistent hamstring injury.

Or why Matt Turner still gets the call, and is likely to start for the USMNT, despite losing the starting goalkeeping role at Forest earlier this year, meaning Steffen has played more games for the Colorado Rapids over the past two-and-a-half weeks than Turner has since the end of the January transfer window. Ethan Horvath and Inter Miami shot-stopper Drake Callender complete the CNL GK corps.

“I actually spoke to Zack and what we talked about was this being a bit longer road, not just three games so far in MLS, it's maybe 10, 15 games where he could really start to put together some strong performances,” said Berhalter of Steffen, his first-choice ‘keeper for most of the 2022 cycle. “We expect him to be one of the top goalies in MLS and when he is, there'll be an opportunity for him. So we're very clear with that and he's been doing a decent job so far, and it's nice to see him back performing.”

Those who have established their value to the program, or happen to play a role for which Berhalter and his staff have fewer options, sometimes benefit from accumulated credit, so to speak.

“In terms of Gio and Matt, it's always concerning when guys aren't getting regular minutes, but what we know about adapting to different leagues is sometimes it takes a while, and in Gio’s case it's coming from the Bundesliga to a very high-tempo Premier League. And his team in particular is very robust, very high-energy on the counterattack,” explained the coach.