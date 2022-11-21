USMNT lineup vs. Wales: Ream, Sargent get nod in World Cup opener

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

22WC_us_xi_wal

The starting XI is set for the US men’s national team’s first World Cup game in over eight years.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has put Fulham center back Tim Ream and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent into his lineup for Monday’s Group B opener against LAFC forward Gareth Bale and Wales (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

AC Milan right back Sergino Dest and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie are both healthy enough to start after pre-Qatar 2022 injury scares, and ditto for Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna and Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson are both available off the bench.

Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman is the Yanks' sole MLS starter at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira, the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year, is a possible substitute after Berhalter opted for Sargent. Presumably, Ream was preferred to New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long.

The starting XI has an average age of 25 years, 102 days – the fourth-youngest USMNT lineup at a FIFA World Cup. All 11 players will make their FIFA World Cup debut, while 10 starters represent clubs in Europe – the highest number ever for a USMNT World Cup lineup.

After facing Wales, the USMNT will also meet England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29). The group’s top two finishers reach the 16-team knockout stages.

Earlier on Monday, England routed Iran by a 6-2 scoreline.

By position, here’s the likely 4-3-3 formation set-up (left to right):

  • Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (Arsenal)
  • Defenders: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Sergino Dest (AC Milan)
  • Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Weston McKennie (Juventus)
  • Forwards: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille)

Related Stories

USA squad numbers for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Tyler Adams named USA captain at 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup US Men's National Team

Related Stories

USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw
Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales
Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener
More News
More News
USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw

USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw
Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales
Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener

Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale crushes USMNT hopes with World Cup equalizer for Wales

Gareth Bale crushes USMNT hopes with World Cup equalizer for Wales
World Cup gallery: Best images from USA's 1-1 draw vs. Wales 

World Cup gallery: Best images from USA's 1-1 draw vs. Wales 
World Cup stunner! Tim Weah scores USMNT's first goal in Qatar

World Cup stunner! Tim Weah scores USMNT's first goal in Qatar
More News
Video
Video
The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
58:43

The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
Who will win and who will shock the world? | Club & Country Today
33:04

Who will win and who will shock the world? | Club & Country Today
How Ronaldo and Portugal Will Dominate Group H | Club & Country Today
27:17

How Ronaldo and Portugal Will Dominate Group H | Club & Country Today
USMNT or Canada - who will go further in the World Cup?
1:25:39

USMNT or Canada - who will go further in the World Cup?
More Video