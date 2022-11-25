USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has made one starting XI change from the US men’s national team ’s first 2022 FIFA World Cup match, swapping strikers – Haji Wright for Josh Sargent – in Friday’s high-profile game against Group B leaders England (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Amid strong form at Turkish side Antalyaspor, this is Wright’s fifth cap and second-ever start for the USMNT. He also subbed on against Wales, replacing Norwich City’s Sargent in the 74th minute.

Berhalter has left attacking midfielders Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson on the bench. Reyna, often injured during Concacaf qualifying, was an unused substitute against the Welsh, a decision that’s been met with great controversy among the fanbase.

Despite lingering yellow-card suspension concerns from their 1-1 draw vs. Wales last Monday, midfielder Weston McKennie, center back Tim Ream and right back Sergiño Dest are all in the lineup. They're 10 of 11 holdovers from that clash.

This will be the third USMNT meeting against England at the World Cup – and they’re undefeated so far. The Brazil 1950 squad earned a memorable 1-0 victory, while the South Africa 2010 group settled for a 1-1 draw.

Whatever transpires at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the USMNT will likely need a win over Iran on Group B’s final matchday (Nov. 29) to reach the knockout stages. Only the group’s top two finishers reach the Round of 16 – and the USMNT enter on one point, while England have three following a 6-2 rout of Iran.

Earlier on Friday in Group B action, Iran used two late goals to beat LAFC forward Gareth Bale and Wales 2-0.

By position, here’s the likely 4-3-3 formation (left to right):