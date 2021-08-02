USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter

That phrase “tight variance” deserves closer inspection, because it tells us a lot about what went right for the USMNT this month, and in Berhalter’s tenure as a whole, which is suddenly adorned with major hardware after two and a half years of slow building and stop-start pandemic jury-rigging. Maybe it can offer some perspective for Berhalter’s detractors, who have been declaring their dissatisfaction for longer than he’s even been in the job yet today have little choice but to acknowledge his accomplishments thus far.

“Gyasi’s just doing what he always does, really,” said the coach on July 1. “Being aggressive in the penalty box, his work rate, his dependability. When I talk about the variance in performance, Gyasi always has a really tight variance. He always has good solid games. Just continue with that, give opposing defenders a difficult time. When he can continue to do that stuff, and be himself, he’ll be fine.”

By now, the knocks on the Columbus Crew striker are fairly well-known. Even some of his backers wondered why a known quantity like him needed to be part of a group built with evaluation in mind.

When Gregg Berhalter unveiled his Gold Cup roster at the beginning of July, even the many young and up-and-coming players on the list could not head off the questions about some of the more familiar – and in certain sectors of the fanbase, all too familiar – names. Starting with Gyasi Zardes , the second-most-capped member of the US men’s national team’s tournament squad.

Berhalter is a data-oriented manager, and with "tight variance” he’s seemingly referring to the range between a player’s best and worst possible levels of contribution on the pitch, a concept you might visualize as an advancing band on an X-Y axis graph, like the needle that ebbs and spikes to form a seismograph reading.

So world-class stars like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would post tight-variance bands at or near the top of the range of possible output; “mercurial”-type players have the ability to match their highs but only occasionally, while the bottom of their range drifts far lower. Role players and reserves can’t reach that upper echelon, but carve out a place in the squad by establishing a baseline above the norm and/or the potential to raise their ceiling in the future.

With their players locked into club commitments for most of the calendar and typically only spending a precious few days at a time together, national-team coaches are constantly forced to execute a sort of triage process. They must evaluate the current form of those in their pool, gauging not only who is playing well but who carries the knowledge and experience to apply it productively within the national team’s system and culture, and which selections and combinations offer the best chance of success against a given opponent or set of opponents. And then they have a matter of hours to gather, prepare and motivate the group, particularly in the tight windows of World Cup qualifying like the ones that await this fall and winter.

Coaches in Berhalter’s situation can only adjust so many variables at once. Though Zardes’ mere presence has a peculiar way of infuriating swathes of the USMNT support, his ability to reliably present known quantities without unknown drawbacks makes him an easy pick when he’s in form, which he usually is in Columbus.