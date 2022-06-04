USMNT brace for “huge test” vs. World Cup-bound Uruguay

As pleasant as the 3-0 scoreline was for the US men’s national team , Wednesday’s friendly win over Morocco in Cincinnati contained a couple of less flattering numbers that illustrate how differently the match might have unfolded. Among them were expected goals:

“I watched the highlights from that Mexico-Uruguay game and Mexico didn’t do bad,” US defender Erik Palmer-Brown told reporters on Friday. “It was just a lot of transition moments. So I think that's probably what we'll be focusing on a lot and not getting caught out in transition and just competing.

Uruguay, the USMNT’s opponents in Sunday’s friendly at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City (5 pm ET | FOX, Univision, TUDN), are quite unlikely to be so forgiving of such errors – as they demonstrated emphatically in their ruthless 3-0 defeat of Mexico in Arizona Thursday night.

From the eight saves required of Matt Turner to the late penalty kick Selim Amallah smacked off the crossbar, the Atlas Lions did indeed get the jump on their hosts on several occasions, only to let them off the hook repeatedly.

After wasting a few good looks at La Celeste’s goal, Mexico were undone by a few moments of magic from Edinson Cavani. The Manchester United striker’s free header led to Matias Vecino’s tap-in just before halftime before he bagged a rapid-fire brace in the opening minutes of the second half to pile the pressure on El Tri manager and former Atlanta United boss Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Currently 13th in the FIFA World Rankings, Uruguay booked passage to Qatar 2022 as Conmebol’s third-place finisher behind Argentina and Brazil, and are quite likely the USMNT’s most talented opponent since Gregg Berhalter was named head coach in December 2018.

“What I saw from Uruguay is extreme wing play, really good in the wings, on both flanks, dominant in midfield,” said Berhalter in Saturday’s matchday-1 press conference. “That midfield trio [of Vecino, Federico Valverde and Lucas Torreira] is a really high level and that's why I'm really interested to see what we can do, how our midfield matches up.

“And then with Cavani in that game – I'm not sure if Cavani is going to be starting – but they have quality strikers. No matter who it is, if it's Darwin [Núñez] or if it’s Edinson Cavani, it's really high-level players. And for us, it's going to be a great challenge.”

Even at age 35, Cavani remains a world-class finisher and his name is on everyone’s lips in the leadup to this match. Luis Suarez, however, is not in the South American nation's June squad.