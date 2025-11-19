USMNT becomes top-ranked Concacaf team after stellar November window

The United States men's national team are back in the top 15 of the FIFA World Rankings, leapfrogging Mexico to claim the highest Concacaf spot.

Fresh off the November window, head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team jumped two spots up to No. 14 via wins over Paraguay (2-1) and Uruguay (5-1).

The Uruguay match marked the first time the USMNT have scored five goals against a Conmebol opponent and clinched the first pair of wins over South American opponents in the same window since June 2016.

The victories highlighted an exceptional end to 2025 for the US, who closed the year on a five-match unbeaten streak (4W-0L-1D) with all five positive results coming against teams ranked in the top 40 of the FIFA World Rankings.

This all comes in the final international window of the year, as the United States prepare to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada next summer.