USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

The US men's national team will look to continue their strong performance to open the June international window when they continue World Cup preparations with an international friendly against Uruguay at Sporting Kansas City 's Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

This will be the second of four games in the two-week June window, with Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Grenada and El Salvador to follow.

But Uruguay – ranked No. 13 in the FIFA World Rankings, two spots above the USMNT – should offer a step up in class, boasting a roster studded with stars like Edison Cavani, Diego Godin and Federico Valverde.

The Americans were the clear better side throughout a 3-0 friendly win over Morocco in Cincinnati on Wednesday, with Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah and Haji Wright scoring for the US.

Fullback Joe Scally also made his senior international debut, which the former New York City FC homegrown earned after a productive first season with Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Wright's goal from the penalty spot in his national team debut gave Berhalter another option to think about in the still-wide-open battle for the center forward role.

Aaronson, Weah, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams all started together in the American midfield – a luxury not always afforded to Berhalter in qualifying due to various injury issues. Weston McKennie came off the bench in his first action for the US since early February after working back from a broken bone in his foot.

Manager Gregg Berhalter had one of the strongest squads of his tenure at his disposal on Wednesday night, and it showed in an impressive and comprehensive victory against a well-respected African World Cup qualifier.

Grading on a curve for size, Uruguay just might be the most impressive footballing nation on the planet.

With a population of 3.5 million, Uruguay have been a perennial World Cup contender since they hosted and won the first edition of the tournament in 1930. They haven't won it all since 1950, but they've finished fourth three times since (most recently in 2010) and reached the quarterfinals on two more occasions, including in 2018 in Russia.