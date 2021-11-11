USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

United States

With three points, the US could draw even on points with their most heated rival, and provide some crucial distance on the table as they look to solidify their spot for one of the automatic World Cup bids that go to the top-three finishers. The Yanks know they can hang with Mexico, having bested them in this summer's Concacaf Nations League final and the Concacaf Gold Cup, but World Cup Qualifying is an entirely different animal, and you can expect El Tri to come in with full intent to not allow the US to beat them three straight times in competitive matches for the first time in the history of this rivalry.