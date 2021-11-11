USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The US men's national team return to Concacaf World Cup Qualifying with their biggest match yet, which will see the Yanks take on Mexico in a huge rivalry clash Friday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The implications are massive, with the USMNT currently trailing El Tri by three points for the top spot on the Octagonal table through six matches. Getting a result will be a challenge, of course, as Mexico are currently the undeniable frontrunners in group play, with their 4W-0L-2D record and 14 points cementing that status. It's always a spectacle when these two meet, and this match doesn't figure to be any different.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's kickoff.

When

  • Friday, November 12 (9:10 pm ET)

Where

  • TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch and stream

  • ESPN2, Univision, TUDN

United States

With three points, the US could draw even on points with their most heated rival, and provide some crucial distance on the table as they look to solidify their spot for one of the automatic World Cup bids that go to the top-three finishers. The Yanks know they can hang with Mexico, having bested them in this summer's Concacaf Nations League final and the Concacaf Gold Cup, but World Cup Qualifying is an entirely different animal, and you can expect El Tri to come in with full intent to not allow the US to beat them three straight times in competitive matches for the first time in the history of this rivalry.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter told media on Thursday that star attacker Christian Pulisic is available but won't start the match as he continues his return from injury, and also revealing that Manchester City backstop Zack Steffen will get the start in goal.

Mexico

It's no secret at this point that Mexico are the team to beat, even if their qualifying campaign hasn't come without its struggles. After a surprising 1-1 draw with Canada at Estadio Azteca, Mexico wrapped its October window looking back in form, with a 3-0 victory over Honduras and a 2-0 away result at El Salvador.

El Tri will also have a full compliment of their best attackers, with Raul Jimenez and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano returning from injuries that kept them out of this summer's matchups, and will no doubt have revenge on their mind after the results of those aforementioned last two matches. With another huge matchup with Canada four days after this one, Mexico can give themselves a pristine setup for automatic qualification if they can manage to win both.

