USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's everything you need to know before the USMNT's latest test against the Reggae Boyz.

The stakes for this trio of matches are heightened, as the USMNT looks to keep pace in the Octagonal standings following a September window that started inauspiciously with a pair of uninspiring draws, but ended with a 4-1 comeback win at Honduras. They're right in the mix with five points from three matches.

The US men's national team will kick off October's window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying by facing Jamaica at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium on October 7.

United States

During September's Octagonal games, victory in Honduras offered relief after draws against El Salvador and Canada. Now, the task becomes ensuring those positive vibes don't go to waste with a letdown performance against an opponent they've historically had the upper hand against.

Thursday's match will mark the 15th meeting between the US and Jamaica in World Cup qualifying, with the Yanks sporting a 7-1-6 record in those matches. They've also topped Jamaica twice this year, first in a 4-1 friendly result in Austria last March, then by a 1-0 scoreline in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals last July in Arlington, Texas.

The US must contend with injury absences to star attackers Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, meaning FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi could be primed for a bigger role after his phenomenal showing in Honduras. Longtime first-choice center back John Brooks will also miss the contest as he battles back issues.