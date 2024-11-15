USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The US men's national team carry a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica, looking to close the tie at St. Louis CITY’s Energizer Park on Monday.
How to watch & stream
- English: TBS, Max, Sling, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Monday, Nov. 18 | 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Where
- Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri
Mauricio Pochettino became the third US head coach to win his first competitive game, with FC Dallas homegrown export Ricardo Pepi scoring in the fifth minute and Matt Turner, the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, denying an early penalty.
Following their 1-0 away win, the USMNT needs just a win or a draw to qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals in March at SoFi Stadium and for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Turning the page on a challenging 2024, the US got off to a promising start in the first leg, as Christian Pulisic and Pepi combined for an early goal that proved to be the difference in the match.
Now, with a slight advantage, the Yanks will look to continue their hunt for a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League title and make the most of another development opportunity ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.
With eyes towards the second leg, Pochettino subbed Pepi and Weston McKennie, two key players, in the 72nd minute on Thursday, potentially to keep them sharp given the absence of regulars amongst the 25-man roster.
After going undefeated in the Concacaf Nations League group stage (2W-0L-2D), Jamaica got their first setback in the opening leg and must turn the tide in a must-win road match.
Although unable to find the back of the net in Thursday's game, the Reggae Boyz nearly leveled the contest on several occasions and will hope the attacking firepower of Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson and Demarai Gray can help them overcome the deficit in St. Louis.
While Mason Holgate will miss the match due to a red card, experienced defenders Amari'i Bell and Damion Lowe will lead the Jamaican backline. In goal, the formidable Andre Blake will attempt to keep the USMNT's high-powered attack at bay and steer Steve McLaren's side to victory.