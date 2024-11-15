USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The US men's national team carry a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica, looking to close the tie at St. Louis CITY ’s Energizer Park on Monday.

Following their 1-0 away win, the USMNT needs just a win or a draw to qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals in March at SoFi Stadium and for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino became the third US head coach to win his first competitive game, with FC Dallas homegrown export Ricardo Pepi scoring in the fifth minute and Matt Turner, the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, denying an early penalty.

Turning the page on a challenging 2024, the US got off to a promising start in the first leg, as Christian Pulisic and Pepi combined for an early goal that proved to be the difference in the match.

Now, with a slight advantage, the Yanks will look to continue their hunt for a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League title and make the most of another development opportunity ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.