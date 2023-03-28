El Salvador coach Hugo Pérez: USMNT have "a generation for another 15 years"

Hugo Pérez’s response to the question was circumspect, phrased in a way that did not detract from his commitment to his current project. Yet the former US men’s national team standout and National Soccer Hall of Famer left little doubt he’s keeping an eye on his former team’s handling of their head coaching vacancy when asked about his interest in the position Monday night at Exploria Stadium.

"Look, I know all those players. I don’t know what percentage [of them] started with us in the national team," he said on Monday. "I know they have an interim coach right now. I hope, for the sake of our football here in America – let’s face it, the US wants to win the World Cup . It’s a great opportunity that they’re not going to qualify for the [2026] World Cup, they’re already in."

Pérez has led La Selecta since April 2021, guiding them into the final stage of 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying and the 2021 Gold Cup knockout stages. He spent two years as a US youth national teams coach from 2012-14, playing a role in the early international experiences of a range of talented US prospects who would go on to professional careers, including Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines, Jonathan Gonzalez, Ben Lederman, Matthew Real and Nick Taitague.

“If I say yes or no, they’ll kill me in my country,” said the El Salvador manager with a wry smile after his side’s 1-0 Concacaf Nations League loss to the USMNT in Orlando.

Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022 and the program has undergone both an internal U.S. Soccer review and an external investigation of the kerfuffle around Gio Reyna’s situation at last autumn’s World Cup, leaving erstwhile Berhalter assistant Anthony Hudson – who’s said he will “keep preparing the team for as long as I'm asked to do it” – in charge on an interim basis.

Pérez thinks it’s all about the quality, youth and depth of the current player pool.

"I’m sure they’re going to make the right decision who they’re going to bring, or leave [Hudson] as the coach," said the Salvadoran-American coach. "Basically, the coaches are important, don’t get me wrong, but the players that they have, OK, those players that they have right now … you’re talking about a generation for another 15 years.

"I think they took one team and played Grenada [on Friday], then they brought some other players to play against us," continued Pérez, who scored 13 goals in 73 USMNT appearances. "So that tells you the depth that they have, and you go back to the Under-23s, the same thing. So it’s a matter of, whoever comes in, can they really take the best out of them and be able to better than what they are already?"

Pérez has been linked to MLS jobs over the years, including talks with LAFC ahead of their 2018 expansion arrival and the Houston Dynamo FC coaching vacancy eventually filled by Ben Olsen last year.