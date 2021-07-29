USA vs. Costa Rica World Cup qualifier to be hosted by Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field

The game, held at the Columbus Crew 's new home, was revealed just a day after Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati , was named as the site for the Nov. 12 home qualifier against Mexico. It ensures that Ohio will host two crucial matches during the USMNT's quest to return to the World Cup.

“One thing you can count on in Columbus is unwavering support for the U.S. team, and that’s going to be critical in helping us get a win against Costa Rica,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter, who moved from the Crew to helm the USMNT in 2018. “Having coached there for five years and then attending opening day of the new stadium, I know first-hand just how incredible the bond is between the team and the fans. We can’t wait to play there.”