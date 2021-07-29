USA vs. Costa Rica World Cup qualifier to be hosted by Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field

Lower.com Field in Columbus will host the US men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Oct. 13, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

The game, held at the Columbus Crew's new home, was revealed just a day after Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati, was named as the site for the Nov. 12 home qualifier against Mexico. It ensures that Ohio will host two crucial matches during the USMNT's quest to return to the World Cup.

“One thing you can count on in Columbus is unwavering support for the U.S. team, and that’s going to be critical in helping us get a win against Costa Rica,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter, who moved from the Crew to helm the USMNT in 2018. “Having coached there for five years and then attending opening day of the new stadium, I know first-hand just how incredible the bond is between the team and the fans. We can’t wait to play there.”

Columbus has hosted 10 World Cup Qualifiers since 2000, with the USA posting a 7-1-2 record during that span. This will be the USMNT’s first match at Lower.com Field, following their historic tenure at Historic Crew Stadium. That's where the "Dos a Cero" legend began, as the US beat Mexico by a 2-0 scoreline in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013.

Other announced home qualifiers in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup include a Sept. 5 match against Canada at Nashville SC's Nissan Stadium, and an Oct. 7 tilt against Jamaica at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

