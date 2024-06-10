USA vs. Brazil: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team get a bounce-back opportunity Wednesday evening against Brazil, with the Allstate Continental Clásico acting as both nations' final tune-up before Copa América 2024.

A USMNT vs. Brazil rematch could await in early July, specifically the Copa América quarterfinals or semifinals. That depends on how they fare in group-stage play, with the top two teams advancing per group.

This series is historically one-sided; the USMNT have gone 1W-18L-0D all-time against Brazil. The hosts' lone victory against the five-time World Cup champions came during the 1998 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The USMNT are licking their wounds from Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Colombia, the most lopsided loss of Gregg Berhalter's six-plus years as manager. Berhalter labeled the match a "wake-up call" for what awaits this summer in Copa América.

One of the lone bright spots vs. Colombia was Tim Weah's second-half goal, which halved the 2-0 deficit. But defensive miscues and simple breakdowns defined the match at Commanders Field, further spotlighting the USMNT's struggles against top-tier, non-Concacaf opponents.