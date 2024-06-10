Matchday

USA vs. Brazil: How to watch, stream international friendly

24-Friendlies_USAvBRA

The US men's national team get a bounce-back opportunity Wednesday evening against Brazil, with the Allstate Continental Clásico acting as both nations' final tune-up before Copa América 2024.

How to watch and stream

  • English: TNT, truTV, Max, Peacock
  • Spanish: Telemundo, Universo

When

  • Wednesday, June 12 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Where

  • Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

This series is historically one-sided; the USMNT have gone 1W-18L-0D all-time against Brazil. The hosts' lone victory against the five-time World Cup champions came during the 1998 Concacaf Gold Cup.

A USMNT vs. Brazil rematch could await in early July, specifically the Copa América quarterfinals or semifinals. That depends on how they fare in group-stage play, with the top two teams advancing per group.

USA

The USMNT are licking their wounds from Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Colombia, the most lopsided loss of Gregg Berhalter's six-plus years as manager. Berhalter labeled the match a "wake-up call" for what awaits this summer in Copa América.

One of the lone bright spots vs. Colombia was Tim Weah's second-half goal, which halved the 2-0 deficit. But defensive miscues and simple breakdowns defined the match at Commanders Field, further spotlighting the USMNT's struggles against top-tier, non-Concacaf opponents.

Do solutions await before Group C play begins June 23 vs. Bolivia? Panama and Uruguay are also in the group.

Brazil

Brazil are fresh off a 3-2 win over Mexico, nearly seeing their two-goal lead slip away before Endrick's stoppage-time header sealed the victory in College Station, Texas. Andreas Pereira and Gabriel Martinelli also scored against El Tri.

Head coach Dorival Júnior's team is firmly among the favorites this summer at Copa América, hoping to win a 10th such tournament. They're drawn in Group D alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

To get there, Brazil will need star showings from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Paris Saint-Germain center back Marquinhos, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and more. There's no shortage of star power.

Matchday US Men's National Team

Related Stories

MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024
FC Dallas part ways with Nico Estévez
Canada battle France to impressive draw in Copa América tune-up
More News
More News
USA vs. Brazil: How to watch, stream international friendly

USA vs. Brazil: How to watch, stream international friendly
MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024

MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024
MLS midseason grades: How your team is doing halfway through 2024
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

MLS midseason grades: How your team is doing halfway through 2024
FC Dallas part ways with Nico Estévez

FC Dallas part ways with Nico Estévez
Canada battle France to impressive draw in Copa América tune-up

Canada battle France to impressive draw in Copa América tune-up
Video
Video
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 19 in MLS!
3:15

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 19 in MLS!
WATCH: Sporting KC snap losing streak vs. 10-man Sounders
7:00

WATCH: Sporting KC snap losing streak vs. 10-man Sounders
WATCH: St. Louis CITY SC, Portland Timbers battle to stalemate
6:57

WATCH: St. Louis CITY SC, Portland Timbers battle to stalemate
WATCH: Minnesota, Dallas swap early goals in nervy draw
7:02

WATCH: Minnesota, Dallas swap early goals in nervy draw