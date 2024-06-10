USA vs. Brazil: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team get a bounce-back opportunity Wednesday evening against Brazil, with the Allstate Continental Clásico acting as both nations' final tune-up before Copa América 2024.
How to watch and stream
- English: TNT, truTV, Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Wednesday, June 12 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
This series is historically one-sided; the USMNT have gone 1W-18L-0D all-time against Brazil. The hosts' lone victory against the five-time World Cup champions came during the 1998 Concacaf Gold Cup.
A USMNT vs. Brazil rematch could await in early July, specifically the Copa América quarterfinals or semifinals. That depends on how they fare in group-stage play, with the top two teams advancing per group.
The USMNT are licking their wounds from Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Colombia, the most lopsided loss of Gregg Berhalter's six-plus years as manager. Berhalter labeled the match a "wake-up call" for what awaits this summer in Copa América.
One of the lone bright spots vs. Colombia was Tim Weah's second-half goal, which halved the 2-0 deficit. But defensive miscues and simple breakdowns defined the match at Commanders Field, further spotlighting the USMNT's struggles against top-tier, non-Concacaf opponents.
Do solutions await before Group C play begins June 23 vs. Bolivia? Panama and Uruguay are also in the group.
Brazil are fresh off a 3-2 win over Mexico, nearly seeing their two-goal lead slip away before Endrick's stoppage-time header sealed the victory in College Station, Texas. Andreas Pereira and Gabriel Martinelli also scored against El Tri.
Head coach Dorival Júnior's team is firmly among the favorites this summer at Copa América, hoping to win a 10th such tournament. They're drawn in Group D alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.
To get there, Brazil will need star showings from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Paris Saint-Germain center back Marquinhos, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and more. There's no shortage of star power.