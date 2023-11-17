USMNT open late floodgates in Nations League rout of Trinidad & Tobago

It was better late than never for the US men’s national team , which needed late goals from Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna to defeat 10-man Trinidad & Tobago, 3-0 , in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium Thursday night.

The second leg is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Port of Spain, when the two-time defending CNL champions can book their semifinal place in March 2024. Crucially, the aggregate winner also secures a Copa América 2024 spot.

Pepi, a second-half substitute, found the breakthrough in the 82nd minute when flicking on Robinson's service. That opened the floodgates for the USMNT, with Robinson (86') lashing home a deflected left-footed strike from outside the box. And Reyna (89') followed just before full time for his third goal in the last two US matches, capping an active evening for the New York City FC youth product.

The Soca Warriors were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute when Noah Powder, a New York Red Bulls academy alum, was sent off for a second bookable offense for a reckless challenge on Weston McKennie.