USA Olympic roster spots up for grabs: "It's all about competing"

The US under-23 men’s national team are now so very close to their long-awaited adventure at the 2024 Summer Games: The young Yanks will kick off the Olympic soccer tournament with their Group A opener vs. the host nation, mighty France, in just six weeks.

And yet for several of those taking part in the U-23s’ current camp in Kansas City, that tournament will soon feel a million miles away.

The 25 players involved in this gathering – which is the United States men’s final chance to prepare together before the tourney – as well as others apparently still in the mix despite not being called in this time, are competing for just 18 places on the final Olympic roster, plus four alternates who will travel with the squad but cannot play in matches unless an injury opens up a spot for them.

“We understand it’s a smaller roster size, and this is one of the bigger camps that we've had,” said Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel on Thursday. “We’re just happy to compete, and we do know that some people are going to be left off the roster. And just because you’re not here at camp doesn’t mean that your chance at the Olympics is over with. Anyone is still fair game. It's all about competing and winning and putting your best foot forward.”

All that makes Tuesday night’s game vs. Japan at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City, an extremely weighty proving ground for anyone seeking to make the team, and/or play a prominent role in France (8 pm ET | YouTube, Universo).