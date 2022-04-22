US Under-20 training camp features 14 MLS homegrown players

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Fourteen homegrown players from Major League Soccer clubs have been called into a US Under-20 men’s national team training camp, the federation announced earlier this week.

They’re part of a 22-man roster convening from April 22-May 1 in Carson, Calif., under head coach Mikey Varas as preparations continue for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. That event will serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Orlando City SC have three players on the roster, while two players each are based at Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC. FC Dallas technically have two as well, though forward Dante Sealy is on loan in Holland.

In all, 16 players are at an MLS organization.

United States Under-20 camp roster

* indicates MLS homegrown player

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Christopher Brady – Chicago Fire FC* 
  • Antonio Carrera – FC Dallas*
  • Xavier Valdez – Houston Dynamo FC*

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Quembol Guadalupe – Orlando City SC
  • Michael Halliday – Orlando City SC*
  • Jaziel Orozco – Real Salt Lake*
  • Kayden Pierre – Sporting Kansas City*
  • Anthony Sorenson – Philadelphia Union*
  • Devan Tanton – Fulham FC
  • Thomas Williams – Orlando City SC*

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Esmir Bajraktarevic – New England Revolution
  • Javier Casas Jr. – Chicago Fire FC*
  • Juan Castilla – Houston Dynamo FC*
  • Tarun Karumanchi – UCLA
  • Daniel Leyva – Seattle Sounders FC*
  • Niko Tsakiris – San Jose Earthquakes*

FORWARDS (6)

  • Damion Downs – 1. FC Koln
  • Kristian Fletcher – Unattached
  • Luca Koleosho – RCD Espanyol
  • Nathan Ordaz – LAFC
  • Dante Sealy – PSV Eindhoven*
  • Tyler Wolff – Atlanta United*
US Under-20 Men’s National Team

United States U-20 men's national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina, River Plate
United States U20s shake off rust in loss to Brazil at Revelations Cup
US under-20 forward Indiana Vassilev loaned to Burton Albion from Aston Villa
Official: Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes from Columbus Crew
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes from Columbus Crew
Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT's first Concacaf Nations League match
Concacaf Nations League

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT's first Concacaf Nations League match
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 8
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 8
US Under-19 training camp features 8 MLS homegrown players

US Under-19 training camp features 8 MLS homegrown players
US Under-20 training camp features 14 MLS homegrown players

US Under-20 training camp features 14 MLS homegrown players
Seattle Sounders not looking past San Jose Earthquakes matchup before CCL Final

Seattle Sounders not looking past San Jose Earthquakes matchup before CCL Final
First Texas Derby of the Season and All-Star Excitement | MLS Today
16:58

First Texas Derby of the Season and All-Star Excitement | MLS Today
Orlando - New York Red Bulls Preview
2:45

Orlando - New York Red Bulls Preview
Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United Preview
2:23

Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United Preview
Best El Capitán matchup in years?
3:40

Best El Capitán matchup in years?
