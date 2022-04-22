US Under-20 training camp features 14 MLS homegrown players

Fourteen homegrown players from Major League Soccer clubs have been called into a US Under-20 men’s national team training camp, the federation announced earlier this week.
They’re part of a 22-man roster convening from April 22-May 1 in Carson, Calif., under head coach Mikey Varas as preparations continue for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. That event will serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Orlando City SC have three players on the roster, while two players each are based at Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC. FC Dallas technically have two as well, though forward Dante Sealy is on loan in Holland.
In all, 16 players are at an MLS organization.
United States Under-20 camp roster
* indicates MLS homegrown player
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Christopher Brady – Chicago Fire FC*
- Antonio Carrera – FC Dallas*
- Xavier Valdez – Houston Dynamo FC*
DEFENDERS (7)
- Quembol Guadalupe – Orlando City SC
- Michael Halliday – Orlando City SC*
- Jaziel Orozco – Real Salt Lake*
- Kayden Pierre – Sporting Kansas City*
- Anthony Sorenson – Philadelphia Union*
- Devan Tanton – Fulham FC
- Thomas Williams – Orlando City SC*
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Esmir Bajraktarevic – New England Revolution
- Javier Casas Jr. – Chicago Fire FC*
- Juan Castilla – Houston Dynamo FC*
- Tarun Karumanchi – UCLA
- Daniel Leyva – Seattle Sounders FC*
- Niko Tsakiris – San Jose Earthquakes*
FORWARDS (6)
- Damion Downs – 1. FC Koln
- Kristian Fletcher – Unattached
- Luca Koleosho – RCD Espanyol
- Nathan Ordaz – LAFC
- Dante Sealy – PSV Eindhoven*
- Tyler Wolff – Atlanta United*