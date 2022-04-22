US Under-20 training camp features 14 MLS homegrown players

Fourteen homegrown players from Major League Soccer clubs have been called into a US Under-20 men’s national team training camp, the federation announced earlier this week.

They’re part of a 22-man roster convening from April 22-May 1 in Carson, Calif., under head coach Mikey Varas as preparations continue for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. That event will serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Orlando City SC have three players on the roster, while two players each are based at Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC. FC Dallas technically have two as well, though forward Dante Sealy is on loan in Holland.