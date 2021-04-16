US Open Cup will not be held this spring

“The logistical and financial burdens to have the tournament take place this spring in the current environment are substantial,” Open Cup commissioner Paul Marstaller said. “Even though all of US Soccer’s member professional teams will be playing in their respective league competitions this year, the Committee did not feel it wise to have clubs divert important resources during the next two months for Open Cup play. Instead, we will look further into the future to see what possibilities might exist for 2021. After that, a full-scale 2022 Open Cup is less than a year away."