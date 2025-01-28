North American cups: Where MLS teams will compete in 2025, qualification criteria

Major League Soccer has announced MLS club qualification criteria for offical North American cup competitions during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, as well as 2025 participants.
The four tournaments – Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, US Open Cup and Canadian Championship – provide important opportunities for clubs to compete for championships outside of MLS play.
In addition to these North American tournaments, Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF will also represent MLS in the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, joining other top teams from around the world this summer.
MLS club participation in North American cup competitions rewards club performance, manages player workload and ensures every MLS club can compete in at least one, but no more than two, North American competitions that run concurrently with the MLS league season.
This qualification structure will be in place for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, providing a guideline for MLS’ qualification parameters as the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup and FIFA 2026 World Cup are played in North America.
This process will be re-evaluated for 2027 as the competition landscape continues to evolve.
Concacaf Champions Cup
- Criteria set by Concacaf.
Leagues Cup
- 18 MLS clubs qualify to match the 18 participating LIGA MX clubs.
- The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify.
- Due to Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s participation in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and defending their Canadian Championship title, Vancouver will not participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion club San Diego FC will join Leagues Cup 2025.
US Open Cup
- From last year, the number of MLS first teams participating in the US Open Cup has increased from 8 to 16. In addition, 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will compete in the tournament.
- The 16 participating MLS teams are determined as follows:
- Only US-based clubs are eligible to participate in the US Open Cup.
- MLS teams not competing in Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the US Open Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for 9 of the 16 MLS teams.
- The remaining teams are determined by Supporters’ Shield standings, excluding teams competing in Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for 7 of the 16 MLS teams.
Canadian Championship
- All three Canadian-based MLS clubs compete.
Concacaf Champions Cup
- Ten (10) MLS clubs will compete in the 2025 tournament, which begins Feb. 4 and concludes June 1.
- The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champion (LA Galaxy) and the reigning Leagues Cup champion (Columbus Crew) enter in the Round of 16.
- Eight (8) other MLS teams begin play in Round One.
Leagues Cup
- Eighteen (18) MLS clubs will face off against all 18 LIGA MX teams. Leagues Cup takes place from July 29 to August 31.
US Open Cup
- The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the US Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches.
- The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter the tournament in the First Round.
Canadian Championship
- CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will compete in the tournament. The Canadian Championship takes place from April through October.
CLUB
COMPETITIONS
Atlanta United FC
Leagues Cup
Charlotte FC
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
Chicago Fire FC
US Open Cup
FC Cincinnati
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
Columbus Crew
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
D.C. United
US Open Cup
Inter Miami CF
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
CF Montréal
Leagues Cup, Canadian Championship
Nashville SC
US Open Cup
New England Revolution
US Open Cup
New York City FC
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
New York Red Bulls
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
Orlando City SC
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
Philadelphia Union
US Open Cup
Toronto FC
Canadian Championship
Austin FC
US Open Cup
Colorado Rapids
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
FC Dallas
US Open Cup
Houston Dynamo FC
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
LA Galaxy
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
LAFC
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
Minnesota United FC
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
Portland Timbers
Leagues Cup, US Open Cup
Real Salt Lake
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
San Diego FC
Leagues Cup
San Jose Earthquakes
US Open Cup
Seattle Sounders FC
Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup
Sporting Kansas City
Concacaf Champions Cup
St. Louis CITY SC
US Open Cup
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship
Additionally, 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will compete in the 2025 US Open Cup:
Eastern Conference
- Carolina Core FC (Independent)
- Chattanooga FC (Independent)
- Columbus Crew 2
- FC Cincinnati 2
- Inter Miami CF II
Western Conference
- LAFC 2
- Real Monarchs
- Sporting KC II
- Tacoma Defiance
- Ventura County FC
