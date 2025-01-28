North American cups: Where MLS teams will compete in 2025, qualification criteria

Major League Soccer has announced MLS club qualification criteria for offical North American cup competitions during the 2025 and 2026 seasons , as well as 2025 participants .

In addition to these North American tournaments, Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF will also represent MLS in the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup , joining other top teams from around the world this summer.

MLS club participation in North American cup competitions rewards club performance, manages player workload and ensures every MLS club can compete in at least one, but no more than two, North American competitions that run concurrently with the MLS league season.

This qualification structure will be in place for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, providing a guideline for MLS’ qualification parameters as the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup and FIFA 2026 World Cup are played in North America.

This process will be re-evaluated for 2027 as the competition landscape continues to evolve.

Concacaf Champions Cup

Criteria set by Concacaf.

Leagues Cup

18 MLS clubs qualify to match the 18 participating LIGA MX clubs.

to match the 18 participating LIGA MX clubs. The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify.

from the prior season qualify. Due to Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s participation in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and defending their Canadian Championship title, Vancouver will not participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion club San Diego FC will join Leagues Cup 2025.

US Open Cup

From last year, the number of MLS first teams participating in the US Open Cup has increased from 8 to 16 . In addition, 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will compete in the tournament.

. In addition, will compete in the tournament. The 16 participating MLS teams are determined as follows: Only US-based clubs are eligible to participate in the US Open Cup. MLS teams not competing in Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the US Open Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for 9 of the 16 MLS teams. The remaining teams are determined by Supporters’ Shield standings, excluding teams competing in Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for 7 of the 16 MLS teams.

are determined as follows:

Canadian Championship