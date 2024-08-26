US Open Cup semifinals: How to watch, stream on MLS Season Pass

The 2024 US Open Cup semifinals are broadcast for free via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Four teams remain, including three from MLS. The tournament winner claims the trophy and prize money, plus qualifies for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

One programming note: Sporting KC are the only semifinalist that cannot host the USOC final, set for Sept. 25.

Now Indy Eleven, buoyed by a 2-1 upset win against Atlanta United , stand in the way. They're led by former Minnesota United interim coach Sean McAuley, with ex- LA Galaxy forward Augustine Williams and former Orlando City midfielder Cam Lindley both key players.

After entering the USOC in the Round of 32, Peter Vermes' team defeated lower-division sides Union Omaha and FC Tulsa by a combined 6-1 scoreline. Then came a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over FC Dallas , secured via Dany Rosero 's extra-time goal.

Sporting KC are two games away from lifting a fifth Open Cup title, which would equal Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the competition's all-time lead. They last won the nation's oldest domestic tournament in 2017.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free

Apple TV - Free WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET WHERE: Starfire Sports | Tukwila, Washington

Seattle and LAFC clash for the third time in five weeks, this time with a US Open Cup final berth on the line.

LAFC won 3-0 in the previous two meetings, first on July 20 (MLS regular season) and then on Aug. 17 (Leagues Cup quarterfinals). In fact, the Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last nine games (7W-0L-2D) against the Sounders.

Momentum could shift towards Seattle, though, as LAFC are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Columbus in Sunday's Leagues Cup final. Meanwhile, Seattle won 3-2 at Minnesota when MLS games resumed Saturday.