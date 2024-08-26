US Open Cup semifinals: How to watch, stream on MLS Season Pass

The 2024 US Open Cup semifinals are broadcast for free via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV this Tuesday and Wednesday.
Four teams remain, including three from MLS. The tournament winner claims the trophy and prize money, plus qualifies for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Sporting Kansas City vs. Indy Eleven
Tuesday, Aug. 27 - 8 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - 10:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Indy Eleven
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Tuesday, 8 pm ET
- WHERE: Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Sporting KC are two games away from lifting a fifth Open Cup title, which would equal Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the competition's all-time lead. They last won the nation's oldest domestic tournament in 2017.
After entering the USOC in the Round of 32, Peter Vermes' team defeated lower-division sides Union Omaha and FC Tulsa by a combined 6-1 scoreline. Then came a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over FC Dallas, secured via Dany Rosero's extra-time goal.
Now Indy Eleven, buoyed by a 2-1 upset win against Atlanta United, stand in the way. They're led by former Minnesota United interim coach Sean McAuley, with ex-LA Galaxy forward Augustine Williams and former Orlando City midfielder Cam Lindley both key players.
One programming note: Sporting KC are the only semifinalist that cannot host the USOC final, set for Sept. 25.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Starfire Sports | Tukwila, Washington
Seattle and LAFC clash for the third time in five weeks, this time with a US Open Cup final berth on the line.
LAFC won 3-0 in the previous two meetings, first on July 20 (MLS regular season) and then on Aug. 17 (Leagues Cup quarterfinals). In fact, the Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last nine games (7W-0L-2D) against the Sounders.
Momentum could shift towards Seattle, though, as LAFC are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Columbus in Sunday's Leagues Cup final. Meanwhile, Seattle won 3-2 at Minnesota when MLS games resumed Saturday.
LAFC have already qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as the 2024 Leagues Cup runner-up. But Seattle can still qualify via this pathway, adding incentive for 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners and four-time Open Cup winners.
- LAFC host: with a win at Seattle
- Indy Eleven host: with a win at Sporting KC and an LAFC loss
- Seattle Sounders host: with a win over LAFC and an Indy Eleven loss
- Sporting KC: cannot host the Final