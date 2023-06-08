Matchday

US Open Cup: Inter Miami down Birmingham Legion to reach semifinals

23MLS_USOC_Highlights_Quarterfinals_1.1
MLSsoccer staff

The final 2023 US Open Cup semifinal tickets are getting punched Wednesday evening, with squads looking to join FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo FC in the next round.

Inter Miami CF overcame USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC on the road, then Real Salt Lake host LA Galaxy.

All rounds build towards a Sept. 27 final, while a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, prize money and silverware are up for grabs.

Birmingham Legion FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

On the same day they made waves around the world with Lionel Messi expressing his intention to join the club, Inter Miami CF also advanced to the USOC semifinals via a 1-0 victory over USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium.

Nicolás Stefanelli broke the scoreless deadlock in the 56th minute for the Herons, bouncing a first-time volley from inside the area into the back of the net off an assist from Corentin Jean. Inter Miami's defense saw out the clean sheet from there, allowing the Herons to advance by a narrow margin.

Miami will now meet FC Cincinnati in the semifinals.

Goals

  • 56' - MIA - Nicolás Stefanelli | WATCH

Lineups

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Open Cup Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy Week 16 positional rankings and gaming advice
Lionel Messi: "I'm going to Miami"
Canada roster for Concacaf Nations League finals: 23 players called in
More News
More News
US Open Cup: Inter Miami down Birmingham Legion to reach semifinals
US Open Cup

US Open Cup: Inter Miami down Birmingham Legion to reach semifinals
Herdman: Canada veterans "earned the right" to play for Nations League trophy
Concacaf Nations League

Herdman: Canada veterans "earned the right" to play for Nations League trophy
MLS Fantasy Week 16 positional rankings and gaming advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 16 positional rankings and gaming advice
Lionel Messi: "I'm going to Miami"

Lionel Messi: "I'm going to Miami"
Report: RSL signing former LAFC striker Cristian Arango 
Transfer Tracker

Report: RSL signing former LAFC striker Cristian Arango 
U-20 World Cup: Which players could come to MLS?

U-20 World Cup: Which players could come to MLS?
More News
Video
Video
Goal: M. Farfan vs. STL, 89'
0:52

Goal: M. Farfan vs. STL, 89'
Goal: J. Ferreira vs. STL, 80'
0:58

Goal: J. Ferreira vs. STL, 80'
WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in Matchday 17?
1:18

WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in Matchday 17?
Player of the Matchday 17: Julián Carranza
0:45

Player of the Matchday 17: Julián Carranza
More Video