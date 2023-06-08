US Open Cup: Inter Miami down Birmingham Legion to reach semifinals

Birmingham Legion FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

On the same day they made waves around the world with Lionel Messi expressing his intention to join the club , Inter Miami CF also advanced to the USOC semifinals via a 1-0 victory over USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium.

Nicolás Stefanelli broke the scoreless deadlock in the 56th minute for the Herons, bouncing a first-time volley from inside the area into the back of the net off an assist from Corentin Jean. Inter Miami's defense saw out the clean sheet from there, allowing the Herons to advance by a narrow margin.