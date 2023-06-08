US Open Cup: Inter Miami down Birmingham Legion to reach semifinals

The final 2023 US Open Cup semifinal tickets are getting punched Wednesday evening, with squads looking to join FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo FC in the next round.
Inter Miami CF overcame USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC on the road, then Real Salt Lake host LA Galaxy.
All rounds build towards a Sept. 27 final, while a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, prize money and silverware are up for grabs.
Birmingham Legion FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1
On the same day they made waves around the world with Lionel Messi expressing his intention to join the club, Inter Miami CF also advanced to the USOC semifinals via a 1-0 victory over USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium.
Nicolás Stefanelli broke the scoreless deadlock in the 56th minute for the Herons, bouncing a first-time volley from inside the area into the back of the net off an assist from Corentin Jean. Inter Miami's defense saw out the clean sheet from there, allowing the Herons to advance by a narrow margin.
Miami will now meet FC Cincinnati in the semifinals.
Goals
- 56' - MIA - Nicolás Stefanelli | WATCH