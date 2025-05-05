US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 32

The 2025 US Open Cup Round of 32 unfolds Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with 16 MLS clubs entering the historic tournament against lower-division opposition.
All Round of 32 games will be streamed live on Paramount+. Select games are also available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and on air via CBS Sports Network.
Teams are vying for a spot in the Open Cup final on Oct. 1, with the winner securing a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the competition every year it's been contested since 2000.
North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
- WHERE: WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, North Carolina
D.C. United vs. Charleston Battery
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Audi Field | Washington, D.C.
Nashville SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. New York Red Bulls
- WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
- WHERE: Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, Colorado
Tacoma Defiance vs. Portland Timbers
- WHEN: Tuesday, 10 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Starfire Sports Complex | Tukwila, Washington
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. New York City FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Highmark Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Rhode Island FC vs. New England Revolution
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Centreville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Philadelphia Union vs. Indy Eleven
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orlando City SC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Al Lang Stadium | St. Petersburg, Florida
Louisville City FC vs. Minnesota United FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Kentucky
Chicago Fire FC vs. Detroit City FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Union Omaha
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri
FC Dallas vs. AV ALTA FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
Austin FC vs. El Paso Locomotive
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
- WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California