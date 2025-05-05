How to Watch

US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 32

The 2025 US Open Cup Round of 32 unfolds Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with 16 MLS clubs entering the historic tournament against lower-division opposition.

All Round of 32 games will be streamed live on Paramount+. Select games are also available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and on air via CBS Sports Network.

Teams are vying for a spot in the Open Cup final on Oct. 1, with the winner securing a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the competition every year it's been contested since 2000.

TUESDAY, MAY 6

North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
  • WHERE: WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, North Carolina

D.C. United vs. Charleston Battery

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

Nashville SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. New York Red Bulls

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
  • WHERE: Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Tacoma Defiance vs. Portland Timbers

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 10 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Starfire Sports Complex | Tukwila, Washington
WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. New York City FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Highmark Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island FC vs. New England Revolution

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Centreville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Philadelphia Union vs. Indy Eleven

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orlando City SC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Al Lang Stadium | St. Petersburg, Florida

Louisville City FC vs. Minnesota United FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Kentucky

Chicago Fire FC vs. Detroit City FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Union Omaha

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri

FC Dallas vs. AV ALTA FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Austin FC vs. El Paso Locomotive

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 10 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sacramento Republic FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
  • WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California

