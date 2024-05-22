US Open Cup: Atlanta United, Sporting KC & LAFC book quarterfinal spots

Four MLS clubs were in US Open Cup action Tuesday night, with Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and LAFC advancing to the quarterfinals.
Here's how all four fared in the tournament that awards a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
Charleston Battery 0 (4), Atlanta United 0 (5)
Atlanta United needed penalty kicks to get past USL Championship side Charleston Battery, winning 5-4 on shots from the spot after playing to a scoreless draw over 120 minutes.
Goalkeeper Josh Cohen blocked Charleston's last two shots, stopping Aaron Molloy's effort to secure the Five Stripes' passage to the next round.
Sporting Kansas City 4, FC Tulsa 0
Sporting Kansas City got a brace from Felipe Hernández as they eased past USL Championship side FC Tulsa, 4-0, at Children's Mercy Park.
Stephen Afrifa and Marinos Tzionis also scored for Sporting, four-time champs who last won the tournament in 2017.
Goals
Sacramento Republic FC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 3
San Jose's USOC run ended with a 4-3 extra-time loss at USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.
Cristian Espinoza scored a late free-kick golazo to force extra time, and club-record signing Hernán López appeared to clinch the series for the Quakes in the 100th minute. But Sacramento Republic turned it around with two goals in two minutes to emerge victorious.
LAFC 3, Loudoun United FC 0
LAFC dispatched Loudoun United at BMO Stadium, defeating their USL Championship opposition by a 3-0 scoreline.
Timothy Tillman, fresh off this week's USMNT call-up, broke the ice in the 8th minute, and was followed by additional goals from Cristian Olivera and Tomás Ángel.