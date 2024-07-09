Matchday

Uruguay vs. Colombia: How to watch, stream Copa América semifinal

Uruguay and Colombia face off Wednesday night at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium for a spot in the 2024 Copa América final.

How to watch & stream

  • USA: FS1, TUDN, Univision
  • Canada: TSN1, RDS

When

Where

  • Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

Uruguay, tied with Argentina for most Copa América titles (15), are looking to reach their first final since 2011. They won said final, 3-0 over Paraguay, getting an opening goal from tournament MVP Luis Suárez. Inter Miami CF's star striker is the only remaining member of that championship squad in this year's competition.

Standing in their way are Colombia, arguably the hottest national team in the world thanks to a 27-match unbeaten streak. Can Los Cafeteros, who won their lone Copa América in 2001, keep their strong form against a perennial powerhouse and advance to the July 14 final at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium?

Uruguay
  • Quarterfinal: 0-0 vs. Brazil (4-2 PKs)
  • Group Stage: 1st place, Group C

After breezing through Group C, eliminating the USMNT in the process, with a perfect 3W-0L-0D record and +8 goal difference, Los Charrúas needed penalties to beat Brazil in the quarterfinal.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa's famed attacking playing style and La Seleção's "Jogo Bonito" went out the window as the traditional South American rivals played 90 minutes of bruising, scoreless soccer before going to PKs. Goalkeeper Sergio Rochet made a key save in the shootout, allowing Uruguay to escape with a 4-2 victory.

Nahitan Nández, who saw a straight red card in the 74th minute for a studs-up challenge on Rodrygo, is suspended for the semifinal.

Colombia
  • Quarterfinal: 5-0 vs. Panama
  • Group Stage: 1st place, Group D

If Colombia weren't considered serious contenders after winning a group that also featured Brazil, they most certainly looked the part in their 5-0 quarterfinal dismantling of Panama.

The most lopsided result of the knockout stages saw five different goal-scorers get on the board for Los Cafeteros. Among them was James Rodríguez, who participated in the first three tallies at University of Phoenix Stadium to reach 1g/5a at the competition and make a strong case for Copa América MVP.

With Rodríguez, Luis Díaz (who also scored against Panama) and Co. firing on all cylinders, the stage is set for Colombia to continue their historic run and vie for silverware.

