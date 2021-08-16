Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland

55' GOLAAAAAAAZO!!!!



NO WAY THE ASSASSIN @RaulRuidiazM JUST ABSOLUTELY SCORCHED HOME THE FREE KICK! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?? YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME AGAIN!!



IT'S 3-2 AND THE SQUAD HAS RETAKEN THE LEAD!



SEA 3 | POR 2#PORvSEA #CaptainRoldan