Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

It was a Cascadia clash for the ages, with the buzz from the Seattle Sounders' stunning 6-2 win over the Portland Timbers lasting well into the night and over Monday morning coffee.

We’ve given you three takeaways from the match, and you can watch the highlights here. But what are some of the biggest talking points from Providence Park?

Here are a few.

Medranda banger

He wasn’t brought to Seattle for his goal-scoring prowess, but Jimmy Medranda's ability to score a banger was on full display in the 77th minute. Medranda connected with Joao Paulo's corner kick, thrashing a left-footed volley in off the crossbar to extend the Sounders' lead to 4-2.

Advertising

Ruidiaz free kick

Before Medranda’s golazo, Raul Ruidiaz broke a 2-2 deadlock with a right-footed free kick that nearly broke the crossbar. Ruidiaz later added another to give him a league-leading 13 tallies on the year, though his first rifle left Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic rooted to his spot.

Advertising

Post-match Rave Green reax

After their stunning second-half goals output turned a tense derby match into a lopsided road victory, Seattle players took to social media to bask in the glory. Wouldn’t you?

And lest we forget, a post-match sing-a-long.

Advertising

A reverberating result

It wasn’t just players and fans talking about the match, though. Former players, some of whom have made the transition to punditry, expressed their opinions on the memorable 90-plus minutes in Portland.

Advertising

Terrific tifo

There are a few necessary ingredients to any good rivalry match – a general dislike between the teams, a loud, passionate fan base, and a giant tifo unfurled before the encounter.

After too many matches played behind closed doors or in front of limited crowds, a pregame tifo in front of a packed house had all the feels (and a Sounders dig).

Portland Timbers Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups
Rivalry Week

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups
Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland

Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland
Watch: Dax McCarty's former teammates celebrate his 400th MLS regular-season appearance

Watch: Dax McCarty's former teammates celebrate his 400th MLS regular-season appearance
Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby

Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby
More News
Video
Video
Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
1:32

Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
Watch all the top moments from Week 19
3:24
The Wrap

Watch all the top moments from Week 19
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | August 15, 2021
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | August 15, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | August 15, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | August 15, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.