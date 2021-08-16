Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby

Sunday marked a Cascadia derby for the ages for the Seattle Sounders , as the visitors snagged a massive 6-2 victory at the Portland Timbers , stunning their arch-rivals and putting up several golazos in the process.

Even with the lopsided final score, the match offered a stark reminder of the electricity that follows this rivalry, occurring before a full crowd for the first time since 2019. The match was hotly contested until Raul Ruidiaz 's stunning free kick in the 55th minute set off a rampant stretch of four unanswered goals by Seattle.

We're used to seeing it from Ruidiaz, but that doesn't make it any less spectacular whenever he pulls one out like he did atop the Timbers' box. It was a flat-out unstoppable effort from the Peruvian forward, one of three legitimate golazos Seattle bagged on the evening (Fredy Montero and Jimmy Medranda were the authors of the other two).

As Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer pointed out afterward, when it comes to Ruidiaz, it isn't just about the gaudy goal-scoring numbers. It's the propensity for finding them when the moment is the most crucial and the lights are the brightest.

"What I would say about Raul is, it's not just the quality of the goals that Raul scores. But it's the timing of when he scores them," Schmetzer said. "I mean, we needed that. We needed that goal from Raul to get us back on top. The Austin game this year, he comes on and secures three points. Everybody talks about the great game he had against LAFC when him and Nico \[Lodeiro\] were killers, when they had the best record in the history of our league.

"He scores timely goals at the right moments. And then of course, he's a showman and he pulls out the highlight-reel goals on a weekly basis."