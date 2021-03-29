United States U-23 player ratings: High marks for Jackson Yueill, but few others

The US Under-23 national team's galling run of Olympic qualification nightmares continued on Sunday with a numbing 2-1 defeat to Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The favorites to reach Japan came out with a timid lineup and tiptoed gingerly into the game, allowing the junior Catrachos to gain some confidence. A poor team leak put the US behind just before intermission, and then a damning gaffe from netminder David Ochoa doubled their deficit. Lacking teeth in attack, the red, white and blue boys could not conjure a complete comeback, and will once again watch Olympic soccer from home.

As for coach Jason Kreis, this was undeniably a failure given the current talent level at U-23 level. The failure started with a "safe" selection, which led to "safe" game plans and no great reaction when those plans weren't working (e.g. expecting the twin No. 8 set-up to create chances).