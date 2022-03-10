United States U-17 men's national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina & Uruguay

United States U-17 men’s national team head coach Gonzalo Segares has called up 20 players for the age group’s first international competition since February 2020.
The roster contains 18 players from Major League Soccer academies, with friendlies against Argentina (March 15) and Uruguay (March 18) awaiting in Buenos Aires, Argentina as part of a camp that runs from March 10-20.
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for the 2022-23 U-17 cycle, which culminates with the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.
The San Jose Earthquakes boast a club-leading four call-ins, while Houston Dynamo FC have a trio of call-ins themselves. Clubs with two call-ins include LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC.
United States U-17 roster for March 2022 friendlies
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Ryan Carney – New England Revolution
- Diego Kochen – Barcelona/ESP
DEFENDERS (6)
- Jayson Castillo – Seattle Sounders FC
- Riley Dalgado – LA Galaxy
- Tyler Hall – Inter Miami CF
- Stuart Hawkins – Seattle Sounders FC
- Gershon Henry – Real Salt Lake
- Oscar Verhoeven – San Jose Earthquakes
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Brian Carmona – Charlotte FC
- Cruz Medina – San Jose Earthquakes
- Edwyn Mendoza – San Jose Earthquakes
- Luis Moreno – Houston Dynamo FC
- Pedro Soma – UE Cornella/ESP
FORWARDS (7)
- Fidel Barajas – San Jose Earthquakes
- Micah Burton – Austin FC
- Bajung Darboe – Philadelphia Union
- Andre Gitau – Houston Dynamo FC
- Paulo Rudisill – LA Galaxy
- Ezekiel Soto – Houston Dynamo FC
- Luke Zielinski – Philadelphia Union