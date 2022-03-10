MLS NEXT

United States U-17 men's national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina & Uruguay

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

United States U-17 men’s national team head coach Gonzalo Segares has called up 20 players for the age group’s first international competition since February 2020.

The roster contains 18 players from Major League Soccer academies, with friendlies against Argentina (March 15) and Uruguay (March 18) awaiting in Buenos Aires, Argentina as part of a camp that runs from March 10-20.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for the 2022-23 U-17 cycle, which culminates with the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

The San Jose Earthquakes boast a club-leading four call-ins, while Houston Dynamo FC have a trio of call-ins themselves. Clubs with two call-ins include LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC.

United States U-17 roster for March 2022 friendlies

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Ryan Carney – New England Revolution
  • Diego Kochen – Barcelona/ESP

DEFENDERS (6)

  • Jayson Castillo – Seattle Sounders FC
  • Riley Dalgado – LA Galaxy
  • Tyler Hall – Inter Miami CF
  • Stuart Hawkins – Seattle Sounders FC
  • Gershon Henry – Real Salt Lake
  • Oscar Verhoeven – San Jose Earthquakes

MIDFIELDERS (5)

  • Brian Carmona – Charlotte FC
  • Cruz Medina – San Jose Earthquakes
  • Edwyn Mendoza – San Jose Earthquakes
  • Luis Moreno – Houston Dynamo FC
  • Pedro Soma – UE Cornella/ESP

FORWARDS (7)

  • Fidel Barajas – San Jose Earthquakes
  • Micah Burton – Austin FC
  • Bajung Darboe – Philadelphia Union
  • Andre Gitau – Houston Dynamo FC
  • Paulo Rudisill – LA Galaxy
  • Ezekiel Soto – Houston Dynamo FC
  • Luke Zielinski – Philadelphia Union
MLS NEXT

Related Stories

NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history
Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?
Kevin Paredes says emotional farewell to DC United: "You guys are family"
More News
More News
Efrain Alvarez's thunderbolt wins Week 2 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Efrain Alvarez's thunderbolt wins Week 2 AT&T Goal of the Week
What it’s like for a player to walk into a new locker room
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

What it’s like for a player to walk into a new locker room
MLS launches historic partnership with National Black Bank Foundation

MLS launches historic partnership with National Black Bank Foundation
United States U-17 men's national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina & Uruguay

United States U-17 men's national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina & Uruguay
Recap: Cruz Azul 1, CF Montréal 0
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Cruz Azul 1, CF Montréal 0
New England Revolution boss Pumas UNAM in CCL behind Adam Buksa's brace
CONCACAF Champions League

New England Revolution boss Pumas UNAM in CCL behind Adam Buksa's brace
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal | 03/09/2022
7:33

Watch MLS in 15 from Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal | 03/09/2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal | March 9, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal | March 9, 2022
GOAL: Uriel Antuna, Cruz Azul - 20th minute
0:47

GOAL: Uriel Antuna, Cruz Azul - 20th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. Pumas UNAM | March 9, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. Pumas UNAM | March 9, 2022
More Video