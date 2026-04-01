United States fall to Portugal in pre-World Cup friendly

The United States fell to Portugal, 2-0, in the final tune-up before head coach Mauricio Pochettino announces his squad for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tuesday's loss in front of 72,297 fans at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium came on the heels of a 5-2 defeat to Belgium on Saturday in Atlanta.
Capitalizing on a midfield turnover, Francisco Trincão put Portugal, No. 5 in the FIFA World Rankings, in front on 37 minutes. The Sporting CP midfielder tucked his shot inside the far post to put the finishing touches on a quick counterattack.
Before the opening goal, New York City FC's Matt Freese made a sensational diving save to deny Bruno Fernandes, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter put a curling shot from distance on frame before it was parried away by goalkeeper José Sá in what was largely a positive first half for the USMNT.
Portugal doubled their lead just before the hour mark, with João Félix settling a Fernandes corner kick from just outside the box before lashing a side-footed shot in off the post.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: In a step up in competition, the USMNT put in a strong effort in the opening 45 minutes, but were punished for not being clean enough in both boxes. Meanwhile, Portugal made the most of their chances and had plenty of attacking punch even with Cristiano Ronaldo out injured.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: João Félix essentially put the game on ice, settling a Bruno Fernandes corner kick and finishing inside the far post.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Did Matt Freese lock up the No. 1 spot in net for the USMNT? He was solid on the night, making a bevy of big saves to keep the match close.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, May 31 vs. Senegal | 3:30 pm ET | International friendly
- POR: Saturday, June 6 vs. Chile | TBD | International friendly