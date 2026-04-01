United States fall to Portugal in pre-World Cup friendly

The United States fell to Portugal, 2-0, in the final tune-up before head coach Mauricio Pochettino announces his squad for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tuesday's loss in front of 72,297 fans at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium came on the heels of a 5-2 defeat to Belgium on Saturday in Atlanta.

Capitalizing on a midfield turnover, Francisco Trincão put Portugal, No. 5 in the FIFA World Rankings, in front on 37 minutes. The Sporting CP midfielder tucked his shot inside the far post to put the finishing touches on a quick counterattack.

Before the opening goal, New York City FC's Matt Freese made a sensational diving save to deny Bruno Fernandes, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter put a curling shot from distance on frame before it was parried away by goalkeeper José Sá in what was largely a positive first half for the USMNT.