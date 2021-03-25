United States 0, Mexico 1 | Olympic Qualifying Match Recap

The US Under-23 men’s national team will have to settle for second place in Group A for its Concacaf Olympic Qualifying campaign, falling 1-0 to Mexico in the rivalry matchup between the sides at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday.

Former LA Galaxy loanee Uriel Antuna scored what wound up holding as the decisive goal just before the halftime whistle for Mexico, who managed to protect the one-goal advantage and see out the clean sheet in the second half. It was a defensive error that led to the game-winning tally, as Antuna picked off a wayward back pass deep in the US end and rifled home a clinical finish just seconds away from the break.

The US would search for an equalizer throughout the second half, but struggled to get much going in the attack, allowing Mexico to take the group-clinching victory.

Mexico takes the top spot with a perfect 3-0-0 record in group play, while the US finish as the runner-up after taking victories in each of their first two qualifying matches against Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.