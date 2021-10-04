Tyler Adams on USMNT’s Octagonal learning curve: “Maybe we were just a little bit naive”

As enormously talented as the US men’s national team 's player pool has become, as fierce as the competition for roster spots is, as exciting for fans as the program’s ongoing youth movement may be, in certain situations there’s just no like-for-like substitute for experience.

“The most important thing coming into this camp now is to take each and every game, game by game, not focused on saying, ‘OK, let's get nine points.’ I mean, I remember, even myself, I previously said, ‘let's get nine points in the window.’ Let's focus on each game and what we need to do in order to win each game. And then I think that's going to set us up for the best success.”

“Last camp was obviously a great experience for us all – [for] a lot of us, our first taste of what World Cup qualifying was going to be like,” said the RB Leipzig midfielder.

The performances and results of the USMNT’s first three Octagonal World Cup qualifiers reflected that, and Tyler Adams admitted as much during a Monday media availability after the Yanks’ first training session of their week in Austin, Texas, where they host Jamaica at Q2 Stadium on Thursday (7:30 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN).

Adams did indeed explicitly target the maximum haul from those first three qualifiers and did his share of the work to get there, playing every single minute against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, reminding everyone how essential his bite, ground coverage and leadership are to the USMNT's fortunes.

On Monday he made light of that heavy physical and mental load.

“I think the initial factor is when you have to travel from Germany or over in Europe to come in to the US, for instance, and then getting used to the time change, that's obviously a little bit challenging. But the intensity of the games are very similar, so there's no difference in that,” Adams said. “Our bodies are used to it from playing on the European schedules and playing in different competitions, so when we come to Concacaf and to World Cup qualifying, at least we have a little bit of a feel for it. And we're a little bit into our season now so I think the fitness is there, which also helps.”

But after two frustrating draws and a 4-1 road win in San Pedro Sula that required an epic second-half comeback from what would’ve been a disastrous loss, he and his teammates are insistent that the well-worn old ‘one game at a time’ cliché is essential for them as they host the Reggae Boyz and Costa Rica on either side of a visit to Panama this month.

“A lot of these guys coming in last camp probably didn't know what to expect,” said D.C. United winger Paul Arriola, one of a few on the current roster with caps from the Russia 2018 qualifying cycle and a returnee after missing September's games due to injury. “You can try and prep everyone and you can talk to them about it and try and tell them your experience, but at the end of the day, there's nothing like you doing something for the first time for yourself and understanding what that's like.