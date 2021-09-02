Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings will update after each completed match.
- The top three teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
- The fourth place team advances to inter-confederation playoffs
|
#
|
Team
|
PTS
|
W-L-T
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
-
|
CANADA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
COSTA RICA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
EL SALVADOR
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HONDURAS
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
JAMAICA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MEXICO
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
PANAMA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
UNITED STATES
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0