Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings will update after each completed match.

  • The top three teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
  • The fourth place team advances to inter-confederation playoffs
GROUP A
#
Team
PTS
W-L-T
GF
GA
GD
-
CANADA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
COSTA RICA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
EL SALVADOR
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
HONDURAS
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
JAMAICA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
MEXICO
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
PANAMA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
-
UNITED STATES
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers US Men's National Team Canada

