Rivalry Week

Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?

MLSsoccer staff

As Rivalry Week presented by Continental Title approaches, this week's Offside with Taylor Twellman will feature deep-dive convos with top players on what it means to compete in the league's most intense derbies.

First, though, Twellman explains why Matchday 13's Hell is Real showdown between the Columbus Crew – last year's MLS Cup winners who just defeated Tigres and Monterrey to book a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup final – and FC Cincinnati – last year's Supporters' Shield winners who trail only Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference – is shaping up to be one MLS' all-time derby fixtures.

Will Wilfried Nancy and Columbus' free-flowing approach continue to soar against an in-form rival hungry for 2023 MLS Cup playoffs revenge?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Rivalry Week Offside with Taylor Twellman Matchday Columbus Crew

Related Stories

LAFC take Western Conference lead as CCL looms: "We couldn't be happier"
Seattle Sounders must "get back to competing" after another Cascadia Cup loss
St. Louis CITY "took it personal" as rivalry with Sporting KC begins
More News
More News
Luciano Acosta's fast start keys FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Luciano Acosta's fast start keys FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?

Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?
Power Rankings: Toronto FC keep rising, Nashville SC rebound

Power Rankings: Toronto FC keep rising, Nashville SC rebound
Twellman's Takes: Which team is the biggest surprise of 2024?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Which team is the biggest surprise of 2024?
Toronto FC, Ayo Akinola mutually terminate contract
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC, Ayo Akinola mutually terminate contract
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 12: Luciano Acosta
1:00

Energy Moment of the Matchday 12: Luciano Acosta
Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?
2:22

Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?
Twellman's Takes: Lionel Messi is a cheat code
1:36

Twellman's Takes: Lionel Messi is a cheat code
Twellman's Takes: Which team is the biggest surprise of 2024?
1:44

Twellman's Takes: Which team is the biggest surprise of 2024?