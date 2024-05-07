Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?

As Rivalry Week presented by Continental Title approaches, this week's Offside with Taylor Twellman will feature deep-dive convos with top players on what it means to compete in the league's most intense derbies.

First, though, Twellman explains why Matchday 13's Hell is Real showdown between the Columbus Crew – last year's MLS Cup winners who just defeated Tigres and Monterrey to book a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup final – and FC Cincinnati – last year's Supporters' Shield winners who trail only Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference – is shaping up to be one MLS' all-time derby fixtures.