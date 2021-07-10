Tributes pour in for Paul Mariner following his death at 68

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Paul Mariner, a former New England Revolution assistant coach and Toronto FC head coach, passed away Friday at age 68 after battling brain cancer, his family announced in a Twitter post.

Mariner worked in New England under ex-head coach Steve Nicol, leading to several MLS Cup trips and U.S. Open Cup (2007) and SuperLiga (2008) titles during their tenure. He also briefly led Toronto FC during the 2012 campaign, then worked extensively in broadcasting alongside longtime Revolution play-by-play commentator Brad Feldman. Before managing the Reds, he joined as their director of player development in January 2011

As news trickled across the MLS community on Saturday, it became clear how revered the former England national team striker was. Mariner’s playing career achieved legendary status at the likes of Arsenal, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

"The New England Revolution are deeply saddened by the news today regarding the death of Paul Mariner," a Revolution statement read. "An incredible player, coach, and broadcaster, Paul’s unwavering kindness and good humor left an indelible mark on all who knew him and his Revolution family will remember him best as a beloved friend. Our thoughts are with the Mariner family at this difficult time."

Check out tributes to Mariner below:

