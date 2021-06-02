Trade: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired forward Brian White in a trade with the New York Red Bulls, the clubs announced Wednesday. The Red Bulls receive $400,000 General Allocation Money, which could rise a further $100,000 GAM if performance-based incentives are hit.

White, 25, has 15 goals and four assists in 47 MLS appearances (2,628 minutes). The New Jersey native was drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after starring at Duke University. He spent time with the Red Bulls' U-23 side as well RBNY II in the USL Championship before making his MLS debut in 2018.

“Brian is a player with good finishing qualities, as he has proven over the past two MLS seasons,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “He gives us another attacking option as we continue our roster building process and prepare for absences due to international competitions this year.”

The center forward bolsters Marc Dos Santos' options up top alongside Lucas Cavallini, who is expected to miss time on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup in July.