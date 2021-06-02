Trade: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired forward Brian White in a trade with the New York Red Bulls, the clubs announced Wednesday. The Red Bulls receive $400,000 General Allocation Money, which could rise a further $100,000 GAM if performance-based incentives are hit.
White, 25, has 15 goals and four assists in 47 MLS appearances (2,628 minutes). The New Jersey native was drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after starring at Duke University. He spent time with the Red Bulls' U-23 side as well RBNY II in the USL Championship before making his MLS debut in 2018.
“Brian is a player with good finishing qualities, as he has proven over the past two MLS seasons,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “He gives us another attacking option as we continue our roster building process and prepare for absences due to international competitions this year.”
The center forward bolsters Marc Dos Santos' options up top alongside Lucas Cavallini, who is expected to miss time on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup in July.
“With all of the international competitions this year, we wanted to have options in different positions,” Dos Santos said. “Brian will be an important option for the team. He’s comfortable playing alone or with another forward. It is a good opportunity for us and for him, and we look forward to having him at the club.”
White was among a number of options for the Red Bulls up top, alongside new signings Fabio and Patryk Klimala, as well as Danny Royer and Tom Barlow. Despite the competition for minutes, White still earned three starts this year.
“We’d like to thank Brian for his contributions to the club,” said RBNY Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. “He has made great strides as a professional since being drafted and has always represented the organization well on and off the field. We wish Brian all the best in this next stage of his career.”
The Red Bulls have earned nine points from seven games to start the season, while the Whitecaps have picked up seven points from their first seven as the league enters a break for international play.
“Brian set a great example of what it means to be a Red Bull player on the field and he was also a leader in the community,” added RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber. “As a staff, we’re thankful for our time with Brian and we wish him only the best."