Toronto FC re-sign forward Ayo Akinola to U22 Initiative deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Toronto FC have re-signed homegrown forward Ayo Akinola as part of MLS’ U22 Initiative, the club announced Thursday.
Akinola’s new deal runs through 2024 with an option for 2025. The 22-year-old was out of contract following the Reds’ 2021 campaign.
“Ayo has great starting points for a young attacker,” TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “He moves well and puts himself in position to score goals. He has the ability to finish in a number of different ways. We are excited to continue working with him and pushing him to become even better.”
The Canadian international is coming off a torn ACL he suffered during a Concacaf Gold Cup group stage game last July against the United States. He previously represented the US at youth levels before receiving approval to change associations.
In MLS, Akinola has 13 goals and two assists in 38 regular-season appearances (21 starts). He’s played just over 2,000 minutes in the league.
“I am very honored and happy to sign a new contract with Toronto FC,” Akinola said in a release. “Nothing makes me happier than knowing that I’ll be able to play in front of my family, friends and TFC fans at BMO Field. My goal is to recover from this injury, get back on the field and help our team win games and compete for titles.”
Akinola spent two seasons with Toronto FC II as well. In 2020, his nine goals were a team-high.