Toronto FC place 2019 first round SuperDraft pick Griffin Dorsey on waivers

Toronto FC announced Tuesday that the club put midfielder Griffin Dorsey on waivers, ending his two year spell with the club.
Dorsey was a first round SuperDraft pick for Toronto in 2019, and was selected sixth overall that year. He made his MLS debut that June, coming on as a substitute against D.C. United and playing three minutes. He made five total appearances for Toronto in all competitions. Most recently, he featured as a substitute in both legs of Toronto's Champions League tie against Liga MX side Leon, playing 29 minutes over the course of two legs.
The bulk of the midfielder's playing time during this spell came in 2019, when he played 22 games for Toronto FC II. He scored one goal that season.
Dorsey was drafted out of Indiana University, after a four year collegiate career that saw him play 44 games and score eight goals. He was signed to a Generation adidas contract by MLS before he was drafted by Toronto FC.