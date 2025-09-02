Toronto FC, Ola Brynhildsen agree to loan termination

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual Loan Termination

Toronto FC and forward Ola Brynhildsen have mutually agreed to a loan termination, effective immediately, it was announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old forward will now return to Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland.

“We want to thank Ola for his efforts during his time with us this season. Ola faced many challenges, on and off the pitch, throughout the season, but he always worked diligently to contribute to the group,” said general manager Jason Hernandez.

“At this time, we have mutually decided to part ways, with Ola being presented with an opportunity back in Europe, and our desire to prioritize other attacking personnel currently within the group for the remainder of the season. We wish Ola the best in his next chapter.”

Toronto FC signed the Norwegian international to a one-year loan with a purchase option from FC Midtjylland in February, a deal that utilized Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).