Toronto FC heading "in a good direction" after handing Philadelphia Union first loss

Toronto FC are putting together an impressive résumé to start the 2022 season. It includes a win over the defending MLS Cup champions and on Saturday a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over a Philadelphia Union side that are the current leaders for the Supporters’ Shield.

It wasn’t just taking three points against a previously undefeated Eastern Conference foe that was huge. It was about the collective resolve needed against a Union team that will battle for every loose ball.

“We’re really proud of the guys,” goalkeeper Alex Bono said. “We really grinded out another victory today. It's early in the season, we are just trying to accumulate points, put good performances today and let the results take care of themselves. But today, today was a big win for us for sure.”

It was the signature win of the early season for Toronto FC, which opened with consecutive defeats to the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew , but have strung together four straight matches without defeat.

“That to me is the important step tonight,” Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley said. “I think there's a belief that if we go on the field, push for 90 minutes, play the way that we can, that even if we go down a goal, it's not going to stop us from finding ways to still win.”

The Reds have picked up 10 points out of 12 in the last four matches, winning all three of their matches at BMO Field during that stretch.

“The support is always great at BMO Field,” Bono sad. "They are tough at times and they deserve to be. They come out in numbers and waves in every single game and they are supporting us until the end and that's all we can ask for. To be able to be back here, three straight wins at BMO Field, we are on our way, and we need to make this place a fortress again and make teams not want to come here and play us.”

Are Toronto FC back? Bradley wouldn’t make any bold proclamations, but said similar efforts going forward should yield similar results.