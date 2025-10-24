Toronto FC decline Sean Johnson's contract option: Year-end roster decisions

Toronto FC could have a new starting goalkeeper next year, announcing Friday they have declined Sean Johnson 's 2026 contract option.

Johnson, 36, has been Toronto's starter for the past three seasons. Beforehand, he won MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC and represented the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A veteran of 418 MLS regular-season matches, Johnson could ultimately return to Toronto. The club remains in conversation with select players about new deals.

Additionally, Toronto exercised the purchase option on Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu. He was their leading scorer in 2025 (six goals) while on loan from Spanish Segunda División club Granada.

Several other key moves: midfielder Maxime Dominguez's loan from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama has expired, and veteran defenders Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta and Sigurd Rosted had their contract options declined.

Toronto are entering a pivotal offseason, with Designated Player flexibility and room for significant roster changes. The MLS Cup 2017 champions last made the postseason in 2020, and finished head coach Robin Fraser's first season 12th in the Eastern Conference (32 points).

Contract options exercised (6)

Kobe Franklin (D)

Nicksoen Gomis (D)

Malik Henry (M)

Deandre Kerr (F)

Kosi Thompson (M)

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (F)

Purchase option exercised (1)

Theo Corbeanu (F)

Contract options declined (8)

Nathaniel Edwards (M)

Derrick Etienne Jr. (F)

Sean Johnson (GK)

Kevin Long (D)

Hugo Mbongue (F)

Raoul Petretta (D)

Sigurd Rosted (D)

Charlie Sharp (F)

Loan expired (1)