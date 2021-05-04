Toronto FC believe "anything can happen" in Cruz Azul return leg

Armas said winger Yeferson Soteldo , their newly-acquired Designated Player, didn’t travel with the squad while going through quarantine. They’re also still waiting for Alejandro Pozuelo , the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, to make his 2021 season debut. A positive update is center back Chris Mavinga should be available.

“The way they see the game is that their best defense is attack and where they want to play the game,” Armas said. “I think that with their history of Cruz Azul – they have a slight reputation of being in some big moments and not following through – I expect them to be on full attack, play in our end, stick to what has been successful for them, which is direct play and trying to attack us.