Toronto, Cincinnati & more: The stakes are high in Matchday 37

The jostling for position will continue until the final whistle on Decision Day, set for Oct. 19, but much will be determined over the next two days. Here are a couple of key games and storylines to watch.

With one slot still up for grabs in the Western Conference and several teams in the race for the final two in the East, the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs picture will draw into clearer focus this weekend as Matchday 37 unfolds.

“Not good enough tactically, not good enough with the set-up and not good enough on the pitch … We didn't look like a team ready for the playoffs tonight -- mentally, emotionally.”

“No excuses, just not good enough,” said head coach John Herdman after Wednesday’s disastrous 4-1 home loss to the New York Red Bulls , a result poor enough that captain Jonathan Osorio felt compelled to visit the south end of BMO Field to take in an earful from the Reds’ aggrieved supporters’ groups.

Like an action hero clinging to a cliff’s edge, Toronto FC are still above the Eastern Conference’s playoff line, clutching to ninth place on 37 points despite a four-game winless skid, a brutal -20 goal differential and, frankly, some distinctly suboptimal vibes.

Any hopes Herdman & Co. held that Miami might throttle back here after clinching the Shield took a hit on Thursday when Leo Messi was spotted on the Herons’ team plane to Toronto. TFC must defeat the league’s top side, and probably the GOAT, too, if they are to retain any real playoff hopes.

Unfortunately for the Reds, they’re the only team in MLS who don’t play on Decision Day. And drawing that short straw in scheduling terms means they’ve lost control of their own playoff destiny, with Saturday afternoon’s visit from freshly-crowned Supporters’ Shield winners Miami their final game of the season. The Reds are in real danger of getting passed by D.C. United and Philadelphia Union , who are tied with them on points and both hold a game in hand, while Atlanta , Nashville and New England can all catch them, too.

Not only were TFC soundly beaten, they lost Fede Bernardeschi , one of their only elite difference-makers this year, to a late red card clearly borne out of seething frustration. And his fellow Italian Designated Player Lorenzo Insigne remains on the injury list with issues in both calves, with Herdman suggesting he’ll be limited to a short cameo off the bench this weekend, at best.

Knifey Lions on the clock ⏳

The reason Miami could party with the Shield immediately after their win in Columbus: A couple of intrepid FCC supporters drove up Interstate 71 to hand off the hardware to its new possessors. That selfless act provided a reminder that 12 months ago, it was Cincy celebrating their delirious capture of the honor, punctuating a hard climb from back-to-back-to-back Wooden Spoons to regular-season champs.

It feels like a lot longer than that because this season has been a slog, peppered with a litany of costly injuries and other frustrations. The Garys have lost twice as many league matches (10) as in 2023, six of them coming in their last 10 games, and looked very much like a team searching for their best selves in the error-prone midweek 3-2 setback at NYCFC.

“Poor performance,” coach Pat Noonan said afterward. “Certainly not a game we deserved to win. We fought enough to make it interesting, but our play isn't good enough, and I don't just put that on the players. Over the last two games, my message hasn't been clear enough or demanding enough for it to look better than it has. So we got some work to do.

“You don't want it to look like that, where you're scrambling in the way we are and playing the way we are.”