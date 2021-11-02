Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 33 & 34

It’s been an up-and-down season for Orlando ’s battering ram, who remains a Lion despite widespread expectations he’d be sold in the summer window after his English Championship loan exploits at Barnsley.

Whatever the factors at play there, Dike has been streaky in MLS play and he’s now on one again, scoring in three straight games – including vs. Columbus and Nashville this past week – despite his team’s struggles to lock down an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

As Matt Doyle pointed out in his weekend wrap, the chemistry among Orlando’s frontline has left something to be desired and it’s an open question as to whether they can mend it in time to make a deep postseason run, provided they even qualify. But I wouldn’t blame that on Dike, who’s surpassed his league scoring total from last year with a game to spare as he keeps cranking along in his watershed 2021: