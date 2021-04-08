Top 7 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2021

The start of a new MLS season sets off a variety of exciting table races, with the sorting of clubs into playoff places the most obvious and ultimately important example. For individual players, however, the big one involves the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Every league in the world hands one out, and more often than not the MLS version is a fairly close race that goes down to the wire.

In these parts, it's also among the toughest to win more than once. Only five players have managed to scoop up the Golden Boot twice, and no one has managed to win it in consecutive years.

There are many MLS attackers capable of topping the goal chart, but it takes more than scoring skill to win this race. Some guys will be hampered in the chase by national team call-ups or injury, and there may even be a top contender who departs in a mid-season transfer.

That means there are some otherwise strong candidates that didn't quite make this list. For example, there's Daryl Dike — do we know for sure that he's coming back to Orlando City SC? And if he does, for how long? One could ask the same sort of questions about a guy like Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola. Then there's a veteran sniper like Javier Hernandez, but frankly I'm going to need to see that the LA Galaxy understand how to get the most out of him before including him among the top contenders.