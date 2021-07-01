Timeline of every new soccer stadium in MLS

Part of Frisco's rapid growth in the early 2000s, this $80 million stadium with a capacity of 20,500 fans has been FC Dallas' home since 2005. The venue also hosted the first of back-to-back MLS Cup finals that year, as well as the U.S. Open Cup final in 2016 (won by FC Dallas) and matches in three consecutive Concacaf Gold Cups from 2015 to 2019. Completed in 2018 as part of a $55 million renovation, the stadium is also home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.