Timbers' Savarese lauds Union's steadiness ahead of Sunday's stellar matchup 

"They've been very steady in the way they play with their diamond, which they have given them a lot of success," he remarked, noting that Union head coach Jim Curtin has been key to the team's stability this season — even with homegrown standout Brenden Aaronson moving from Philadelphia to Red Bull Salzburg.

"The ideas are very clear from Jim to the group. You can see that they understand exactly the movements that he's looking for from his group, and that has allowed them to be successful. The minor tweaks that they had made this year, because now they don't have Aaronson, that changes a few details in the way they play. But overall, he's got the same team that we know. That's why I'm saying this is going to be a challenging match, it's going to be a good game ... they have some players that can change the game in moments, and they're very disciplined in what they do."