Timbers and MLS donate 10,000 books, Ten Little Libraries to Portland communities ahead of MLS Cup

MLS Cup 2021 host Portland Timbers have teamed up with MLS WORKS, the league’s social responsibility platform, to give back to Portland with a community service project centered on literacy.
The Timbers and MLS donated 10,000 books through the Children’s Book Bank of Portland that reflected the cultural needs of the children and families that they serve. MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson participated in the event.
Volunteers from the Timbers and MLS packed gift bags filled with books and performed virtual readings. Timber Joey built Ten Little Libraries that will be painted by club staff before being strategically placed in high poverty areas of Portland so children have access to books in their own neighborhood. The Timbers have committed to restocking the Little Libraries annually.
Other participants included MLS Greats and former Timbers Liam Ridgewell and Vytas Andriuškevičius. MLS Greats Network is the official alumni group of MLS.