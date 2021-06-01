Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21

Eight of MLS' first kits are making a comeback in digital form, with FIFA 21 offering gamers a chance to play in retro styles from 1996.

Now available through the FIFA Ultimate Team, gamers can access both the featured players and kits after completing in-game objectives. Through the game's "Retro MLS" Objectives, gamers can earn those players and kits after winning three games in the respective MLS club's home kits in any game mode.