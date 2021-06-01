Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Eight of MLS' first kits are making a comeback in digital form, with FIFA 21 offering gamers a chance to play in retro styles from 1996.

Now available through the FIFA Ultimate Team, gamers can access both the featured players and kits after completing in-game objectives. Through the game's "Retro MLS" Objectives, gamers can earn those players and kits after winning three games in the respective MLS club's home kits in any game mode.

The clubs gamers can earn retro jerseys are the Colorado Rapids, the New England Revolution, the Columbus Crew, and the LA Galaxy. Additionally, the NY/NJ MetroStars, Dallas Burn, the Kansas City Wiz, and the San Jose Clash all make appearances before their rebrands to the New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City, and the San Jose Earthquakes, respectively.

Colorado Rapids New England Revolution Columbus Crew LA Galaxy New York Red Bulls FC Dallas Sporting Kansas City San Jose Earthquakes

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0
Recap: Los Angeles FC 2, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Houston Dynamo 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June
Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21

Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21
Ex-CF Montréal coach Thierry Henry joins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020

Ex-CF Montréal coach Thierry Henry joins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020
South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June

South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7
Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City
Transfer Tracker

Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City
More News
Video
Video
Concern for USMNT heading into Nations League?
1:14:09

Concern for USMNT heading into Nations League?
NYCFC's second yellow card, red card explained; should Atlanta have had a PK?
6:05

NYCFC's second yellow card, red card explained; should Atlanta have had a PK?
Who did it BEST in Week 7?! Vote for Goal of the Week
1:05

Who did it BEST in Week 7?! Vote for Goal of the Week
A Home Away From Home | Season 2 - Episode 1
8:41

A Home Away From Home | Season 2 - Episode 1
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.