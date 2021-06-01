Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21

Eight of MLS' first kits are making a comeback in digital form, with FIFA 21 offering gamers a chance to play in retro styles from 1996.
Now available through the FIFA Ultimate Team, gamers can access both the featured players and kits after completing in-game objectives. Through the game's "Retro MLS" Objectives, gamers can earn those players and kits after winning three games in the respective MLS club's home kits in any game mode.
The clubs gamers can earn retro jerseys are the Colorado Rapids, the New England Revolution, the Columbus Crew, and the LA Galaxy. Additionally, the NY/NJ MetroStars, Dallas Burn, the Kansas City Wiz, and the San Jose Clash all make appearances before their rebrands to the New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City, and the San Jose Earthquakes, respectively.